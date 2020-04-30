Dominion Energy (D) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $77.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had gained 12.5% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 6.93% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 15.69% in that time.

D will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2020. In that report, analysts expect D to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark no growth from the year-ago period. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.73 billion, up 22.69% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.31 per share and revenue of $17.69 billion, which would represent changes of +1.65% and +6.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for D. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower within the past month. D currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, D currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.24. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17.85, so we one might conclude that D is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 3.9. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.66 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

