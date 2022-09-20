Dominion Energy (D) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $80.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.13%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 4.01% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 4.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Dominion Energy as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 1.8%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.93 billion, up 23.89% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $16.04 billion, which would represent changes of +6.48% and +14.85%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.04% higher. Dominion Energy is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.76. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.23.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 3.11. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.27 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



Dominion Energy Inc. (D): Free Stock Analysis Report



