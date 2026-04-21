Dominion Energy (D) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $61.09, marking a -1.82% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.64%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Shares of the energy company have appreciated by 4.01% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Utilities sector's gain of 4.09%, and the S&P 500's gain of 9.33%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dominion Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 1, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.87, marking a 6.45% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.25 billion, showing a 4.3% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.6 per share and a revenue of $16.78 billion, demonstrating changes of +5.26% and +1.66%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dominion Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.29. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 18.31 for its industry.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 3.27. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.72.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.