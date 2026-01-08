Dominion Energy (D) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $57.80, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.44%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had lost 1.69% was narrower than the Utilities sector's loss of 4.91% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dominion Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 23, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.7, showcasing a 20.69% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $3.69 billion, showing a 8.53% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.4 per share and revenue of $15.68 billion, indicating changes of +22.74% and 0%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. Dominion Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Dominion Energy is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.84. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.34 of its industry.

It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.54. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.