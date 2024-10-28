Dominion Energy (D) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Dominion Energy (D) closed at $60.12 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.91% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.27%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.65%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 4.23% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on November 1, 2024. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.92 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 19.48%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.09 billion, up 7.3% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.76 per share and a revenue of $15.44 billion, indicating changes of +38.69% and -5.81%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Dominion Energy. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. As of now, Dominion Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dominion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.62 right now. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.24 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that D currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.75 at yesterday's closing price.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 86, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow D in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

