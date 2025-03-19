Dominion Energy (D) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

In the latest market close, Dominion Energy (D) reached $54.91, with a +0.26% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.08%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.92%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.41%.

Shares of the energy company witnessed a loss of 1.51% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its gain of 1.22% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 8.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.81, indicating a 47.27% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.88 billion, indicating a 6.94% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $15.93 billion, indicating changes of +22.02% and +10.17%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.04% decrease. Dominion Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Dominion Energy is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.19. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 18.16.

One should further note that D currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.66.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

