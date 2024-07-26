Dominion Energy (D) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Dominion Energy (D) ending at $52.70, denoting a +0.76% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.64%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had gained 5.42% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector gained 0.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.16%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Dominion Energy in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 1, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.58, reflecting a 9.43% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.79 billion, indicating a 0.24% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.75 per share and revenue of $16.08 billion, indicating changes of +38.19% and -1.91%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% higher. Right now, Dominion Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Dominion Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 19.02. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16, which means Dominion Energy is trading at a premium to the group.

We can additionally observe that D currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.4. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.56.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 23% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

