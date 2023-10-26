Dominion Energy (D) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Dominion Energy (D) closed at $40.97, marking a +1.06% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.18%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.76%.

Coming into today, shares of the energy company had lost 10.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 10.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 3.35%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on November 3, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Dominion Energy to post earnings of $0.79 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 28.83%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.29 billion, down 2.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.11 per share and revenue of $17.18 billion. These totals would mark changes of -24.33% and +0.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.85% lower. Dominion Energy presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Dominion Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.03 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 14.51 of its industry.

We can also see that D currently has a PEG ratio of 3.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.69 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.