Dominion Energy (D) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Dominion Energy (D) ended the recent trading session at $63.79, demonstrating a +2.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.33% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 6.8% outpaced the Utilities sector's gain of 5.05% and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 23, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.64, indicating a 10.34% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.56 billion, reflecting a 4.78% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.4 per share and a revenue of $15.71 billion, representing changes of +22.74% and +8.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.06% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Dominion Energy possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Dominion Energy is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 18.09.

Also, we should mention that D has a PEG ratio of 1.69. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Utility - Electric Power industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.