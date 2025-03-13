Dominion Energy (D) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Dominion Energy (D) reached $54.09, with a +0.69% movement compared to the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.91% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.96%.

The energy company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.95% over the last month, not keeping up with the Utilities sector's loss of 0.13% and outstripping the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.81, showcasing a 47.27% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion, up 6.94% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $15.93 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.02% and +10.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.04% lower. Dominion Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.86 of its industry.

One should further note that D currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. D's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.6 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, finds itself in the top 34% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

