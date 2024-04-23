Dominion Energy (D) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

The most recent trading session ended with Dominion Energy (D) standing at $50.67, reflecting a +0.08% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 1.2%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.69%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.59%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the energy company had gained 4.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Utilities sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on May 2, 2024. On that day, Dominion Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 47.47%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $4.38 billion, reflecting a 16.55% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.86 per share and revenue of $16.76 billion, which would represent changes of +43.72% and +2.23%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.19% higher. Dominion Energy is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Dominion Energy is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.7. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.29.

Meanwhile, D's PEG ratio is currently 1.99. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Utility - Electric Power industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.64.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

