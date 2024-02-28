Dominion Energy Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for D

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dominion Energy Inc (Symbol: D) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $47.84, changing hands as high as $48.15 per share. Dominion Energy Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of D shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, D's low point in its 52 week range is $39.18 per share, with $58.69 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $48.16. The D DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

