Markets
D

Dominion Energy Affirms Long-term Earnings, Dividend Growth Guidance - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting third-quarter results on Friday, Dominion Energy (D) has narrowed its full-year 2021 operating earnings guidance range to $3.80 to $3.90 per share. Assuming normal weather for the remainder of the year, the company expects operating earnings per share to be above the midpoint of this narrowed guidance range. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.88. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. The company also affirmed its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance.

Dominion Energy targets fourth-quarter operating earnings to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.95 per share. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.97.

Third quarter operating earnings per share was $1.11 compared to $1.08, a year ago. On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.06, for the quarter. Net income attributable to Dominion Energy increased to $654 million from $356 million. Reported income per share from continuing operations was $0.71 compared to $0.42.

Operating revenue declined to $3.18 billion from $3.61 billion, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.96 billion in revenue.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

D

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular