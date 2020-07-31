Dominion Energy Affirms FY20 Operating Earnings Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Friday, Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) affirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2020, and provided operating earnings outlook for the third quarter.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project operating earnings in a range of $3.37 to $3.63 per share. On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.54 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Dominion Energy also expects third quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.85 to $1.05 per share, while the Street is looking for earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter.

