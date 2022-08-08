Markets
D

Dominion Energy Affirms Full-year Operating Earnings Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting second-quarter results on Monday, Dominion Energy (D) affirmed its full-year operating earnings guidance range of $3.95 to $4.25 per share. The company also affirmed its long-term earnings and dividend growth guidance. Dominion Energy expects third-quarter operating earnings in the range of $0.98 to $1.13 per share.

Second quarter operating earnings per share was $0.77 compared to $0.76, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.76, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net loss was $453 million compared to profit of $285 million, last year. Loss per share was $0.58 compared to profit of $0.33.

Revenue increased to $3.60 billion from $3.04 billion, last year. Analysts on average had estimated $3.57 billion in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

D

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular