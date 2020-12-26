Dominion Diamond Mines Confirms Case Of Covid-19 At Ekati Mine

(RTTNews) - Dominion Diamond said that testing of employees travelling from the South to the Ekati Mine on December 23, 2020 has detected a single case of COVID-19.

The individual is asymptomatic, feeling well and has been isolated within the quarantine wing established at the mine site, the company said.

The company noted that 29 individuals have been identified and have also been moved to quarantine as a precaution. All individuals' test results have been confirmed as negative and follow-up testing will be completed for all affected personnel.

The company said it is working closely with the Chief Public Health Officer of the Northwest Territories and is closely monitoring the situation.

