Dominion (D) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Dominion Energy Inc. D is scheduled to release second-quarter 2020 earnings on Jul 31, before the market opens. This utility delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.9% in the last reported quarter.



Let’s see how things have shaped up before the upcoming earnings announcement.

Factors to Note

The company generates a substantial portion of regulated electric and gas revenues from residential customers. Due to extended stay-at-home directives for checking the coronavirus spread, residential demand increased, which is likely to have aided its second-quarter performance. Warmer summer temperature in June is also expected to have boosted demand.



However, higher share count and lower sales to commercial and industrial customers in the second quarter due to lockdown are expected to have offset these positives to some extent.

Expectation

Dominion expects second-quarter earnings in the range of 75-85 cents per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at 83 cents per share, indicating growth of 7.8% from the year-ago reported figure.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dominion this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here as you will see below.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-eps-surprise | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -2.38%.



Zacks Rank: Currently, it carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Investors can consider the following players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the to-be-reported quarter.



WEC Energy Group WEC is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 4. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.96% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.87% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Pinnacle West Capital Corporation PNW is slated to release second-quarter 2020 results on Aug 6. It has an Earnings ESP of +5.07% and a Zacks Rank #3.

