Dominion (D) Benefits From Investment in Renewable Assets

Dominion Energy’s D investment in modernizing infrastructure and contributions from organic and inorganic assets will boost earnings. The divestiture of Gas Transmission & Storage operations will increase its focus on regulated operations.



However, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm faces risks related to nuclear power plant operations and rising interest rates.

Tailwinds

Dominion Energy has a well-chalked-out long-term capital expenditure plan. The company’s portfolio realignment strategy focuses on regulated assets through investments in regulated infrastructure and divestiture of its merchant generation facilities and electric retail energy marketing business.



Dominion aims to attain net-zero carbon and methane emissions from its electric generation and natural gas infrastructure by 2050. It plans to invest $42 billion in offshore wind and solar projects during 2022-2035 to further expand renewable operations and increase the renewable energy capacity by more than 15% per year, on average, over the next 15 years. It has also taken initiatives to install smart meters and grid devices and enhance customer service through the customer information platform.



Stable performance has allowed its management to declare a regular dividend for its shareholders. The company has been paying dividends to its shareholders for a very long time, Mar 20 dividend marking the 380th consecutive dividend. The current dividend yield is 5.12%, which is better than the industry’s average yield of 3.36%.

Headwinds

Risks related to delays in the completion of capital projects, interest rates, complex government regulations, operation of nuclear facilities and third-party dependence on natural gas supply are potential headwinds for the company.

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked utilities in the same industry are NiSource NI, IDACORP IDA and OGE Energy OGE, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



NiSource’s long-term (three to five-year) earnings growth rate is pinned at 7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 0.5% in the last four quarters.



IDACORP’s long-term earnings growth rate is pinned at 3.7%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 4.6% in the last four quarters.



OGE Energy’s long-term earnings growth rate is pinned at 17.9%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 19.9% in the last four quarters.





Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NiSource, Inc (NI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

OGE Energy Corporation (OGE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dominion Energy Inc. (D) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.