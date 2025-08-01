Dominion Beats on Q2 Earnings & Revenues, Adds Customers

Dominion Energy Inc. D delivered second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 75 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 69 cents by 8.7%. The bottom line increased 15.4% from the year-ago quarter's level.



GAAP earnings were 88 cents per share compared with 64 cents in the year-ago quarter. The differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period primarily reflect gains and losses from nuclear decommissioning trust funds, the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities and other non-operational adjustments.

Revenues of Dominion Energy

Revenues of $3.81 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.64 billion by 4.5%. The top line also increased 9.3% from $3.49 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Dominion Energy Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dominion Energy Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dominion Energy Inc. Quote

Highlights of D’s Q2 Release

Total operating expenses rose 1.2% year over year to $2.71 billion due to an increase in other operations and maintenance expenses, and electric fuel and other energy-related purchases compared with the year-ago period.



Dominion Energy registered attractive customer growth across its Virginia and South Carolina service areas and commercial load growth driven by data centers.



Interest and related charges in the quarter were up 7.5% year over year.



Operating net earnings in the reported quarter were $649 million, up 14.5% year over year.

Segmental Details of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Virginia: Net income was $549 million, up 13.2% year over year.



Dominion Energy South Carolina: Net income of $109 million increased 58% on a year-over-year basis.



Contracted Energy: Net income of $47 million decreased 53% from $100 million in the year-ago quarter.



Corporate and Other: Net loss of $56 million was narrower than the loss of $87 million in the prior-year quarter.

Dominion Energy’s Financial Highlights

Current assets as of June 30, 2025, were $344 million compared with $310 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Total long-term debt as of June 30, 2025, was $35.9 billion, up from $33.03 billion as of Dec. 31, 2024.



In the first half of 2025, cash provided from operating activities was $2.42 billion compared with $2.84 billion in the year-ago period.

Guidance of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy reiterated its 2025 operating earnings guidance to $3.28-$3.52 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.39 per share, which is a tad lower than the midpoint of the guided range.



D reiterated its long-term annual operating earnings growth guidance of 5-7% from 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS). The company expects to invest $50 billion in the 2025-2029 time period.

Dominion Energy’s Zacks Rank

Currently, Dominion Energy has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of $1.05 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 by 2.9%. The bottom line was also up nearly 9.4% year over year.



NEE’s long-term (three-to-five years) earnings growth rate is 7.89%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.51% in the last four quarters.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2025 operating EPS of $1.43, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.28 by 11.7%. The bottom line inched up 14.4% from $1.25 recorded in the year-ago quarter.



AEP’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 6.61% in the last four quarters.



FirstEnergy Corporation FE reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 52 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 50 cents by 4%.



FE’s long-term earnings growth rate is 6.43%. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 1.2% in the last four quarters.

