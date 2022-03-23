US Markets

Dominican Republic minister says it will be tough to up spending to tackle inflation

Alexander Cornwell Reuters
DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic's economy minister on Wednesday said it would be difficult to increase subsidies and spending to tackle inflation in the current fiscal situation.

"[The] current fiscal situation makes it very difficult to think that, especially as a result of the pandemic, we can increase subsidies and spending to combat inflation," Miguel Ceara Hatton told a conference in the United Arab Emirates.

