Dominican Republic minister says it will be tough to up spending to tackle inflation

DUBAI, March 23 (Reuters) - The Dominican Republic's economy minister on Wednesday said it would be difficult to increase subsidies and spending to tackle inflation in the current fiscal situation.

"[The] current fiscal situation makes it very difficult to think that, especially as a result of the pandemic, we can increase subsidies and spending to combat inflation," Miguel Ceara Hatton told a conference in the United Arab Emirates.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Alexander.Cornwell@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.