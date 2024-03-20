News & Insights

Dominica PM will visit China March 23-29, Chinese foreign ministry says

Credit: REUTERS/BLAIR GABLE

March 20, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

BEIJING, March 20 (Reuters) - The prime minister of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit, will visit China during March 23-29, a spokesperson for the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"This year marks the 20th anniversary of diplomatic ties. China welcomes the prime minister," Lin Jian told a regular daily press briefing.

President Xi Jinping will meet with the prime minister and Premier Li Qiang will hold a welcome ceremony, Lin said.

