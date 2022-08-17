Dominic Bardos Is The Chief Financial Officer of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) And They Just Sold 25% Of Their Shares

We'd be surprised if Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Financial Officer, Dominic Bardos, recently sold US$222k worth of stock at US$6.47 per share. That sale was 25% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Holley Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Dominic Bardos was the biggest sale of Holley shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$6.38. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:HLLY Insider Trading Volume August 17th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Holley

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data indicates that Holley insiders own about US$9.4m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Do The Holley Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. When you combine this with the relatively low insider ownership, we are very cautious about the stock. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in Holley.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

