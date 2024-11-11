News & Insights

Dominari Holdings appoints Kyle Degruttola as controller

November 11, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Dominari Holdings (DOMH)has appointed Edward Deignan as Vice President of Finance and Accounting and Kyle Degruttola as Controller. Deignan is responsible for the day-to-day management of the Company’s financial operations. He brings with him more than 30 years of experience in accounting, finance and banking. He has served as a CFO for several companies over the past decade. Degruttola is responsible for directing all accounting operations. He brings with him more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance, including serving as a collegiate professor of accounting and computer science at Wood Tobe-Coburn College and Union County College. Most recently, he served as Controller for the City of Jersey City.

