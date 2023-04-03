Markets
DOMH

Dominari Holdings Appoints George Way As CFO

April 03, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Dominari Holdings Inc. (DOMH), a bio-technology firm, said on Monday that it has appointed George Way as Chief Financial Officer with effect from April 3.

Way recently served as Director of Finance and Accounting of Steward Partners, a wealth advisory and asset management firm. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer at RidgeWorth Investments.

