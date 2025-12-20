Dometic Group AB (DTCGF) Price Target Decreased by 33.55% to 6.30

The average one-year price target for Dometic Group AB (OTCPK:DTCGF) has been revised to $6.30 / share. This is a decrease of 33.55% from the prior estimate of $9.48 dated February 8, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.92 to a high of $6.71 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.56% from the latest reported closing price of $6.89 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dometic Group AB. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTCGF is 0.05%, an increase of 73.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.20% to 307K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 240K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares , representing a decrease of 9.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTCGF by 17.64% over the last quarter.

PDN - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF holds 67K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 49K shares , representing an increase of 26.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTCGF by 74.90% over the last quarter.

