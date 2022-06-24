Domestic investors bought 83.5% of BTP Italia institutional placement

MILAN, June 24 (Reuters) - Domestic investors bought 83.5% of the share of the new BTP Italia bond offered to institutional buyers, the Treasury said on Friday.

Italy raised 9.44 billion euros ($9.94 billion) from the June 2030 inflation-linked bond targeted at retail investors this week, underperforming the last such issue in May 2020 when a 5-year maturity sold 22.3 billion euros.

Banks and asset managers bought 57% and 40.7% respectively of the 2.18 billion euros raised in the institutional placement.

($1 = 0.9501 euros)

