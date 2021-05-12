MS

Domestic advertising sales lift Mediaset's Q1 operating profits

Contributor
Elvira Pollina Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset on Wednesday posted a 63% rise in first-quarter operating profit thanks to lower costs and rebounding advertising sales in its domestic market after last year's pandemic-driven slump.

MILAN, May 12 (Reuters) - Italy's top commercial broadcaster Mediaset MS.MI on Wednesday posted a 63% rise in first-quarter operating profit thanks to lower costs and rebounding advertising sales in its domestic market after last year's pandemic-driven slump.

The broadcaster controlled by the family of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi reported a first-quarter group operating profit of 67.9 million euros ($82.40 million) compared with 41.6 million euros last year.

Domestic advertising revenue rose 6% to 453.5 million euros while total advertising sales fell to 625 million euros from 630 million euros a year ago. Total operating costs fell 11.6% to 566.3 million euros, the broadcaster said.

($1 = 0.8241 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((elvira.pollina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MS VIV

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More