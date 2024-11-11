Dome Gold Mines Ltd. Sees Subtle Shift in Shareholder Voting Power

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:DME) has released an update.

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. has reported a minor increase in voting power for its substantial holder, with the voting power rising from 12.73% to 12.75%. This change follows recent transactions by Tiger Ten Investments Limited and Blue Ridge Interactive Limited, involving the purchase and sale of ordinary shares. Investors in the stock market may find these shifts in holdings noteworthy as they could signal strategic movements within the company.

