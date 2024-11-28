News & Insights

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. Clears All AGM Resolutions

November 28, 2024 — 09:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:DME) has released an update.

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions during their Annual General Meeting, including the adoption of the remuneration report and the re-election of director Tadao Tsubata. The meeting also saw the ratification of several prior issues of ordinary shares and unlisted options, indicating robust shareholder support. These developments may influence investor sentiment positively as the company continues to expand its securities issuance capacity.

