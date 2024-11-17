News & Insights

Dome Gold Mines Announces New Share Issuance

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:DME) has released an update.

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. has announced the issuance of 1,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares, set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code DME. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance its financial position and attract investor interest. Investors in the mining sector should keep an eye on these developments for potential stock opportunities.

