Dome Gold Mines Advances Key Fiji Projects

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. has made significant progress on its projects in Fiji, including the Sigatoka industrial sand project and the Nadroga copper-gold project. The company has submitted an Environmental Impact Study for the Sigatoka project, which is crucial for obtaining a mining lease, and is advancing its feasibility study. Dome is also exploring opportunities for flood mitigation work through emergency desilting initiatives.

