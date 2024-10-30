News & Insights

Stocks

Dome Gold Mines Advances Key Fiji Projects

October 30, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:DME) has released an update.

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. has made significant progress on its projects in Fiji, including the Sigatoka industrial sand project and the Nadroga copper-gold project. The company has submitted an Environmental Impact Study for the Sigatoka project, which is crucial for obtaining a mining lease, and is advancing its feasibility study. Dome is also exploring opportunities for flood mitigation work through emergency desilting initiatives.

For further insights into AU:DME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.