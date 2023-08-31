Doman Building Materials Group (CWXZF) Price Target Increased by 14.41% to 6.71

The average one-year price target for Doman Building Materials Group (OTC:CWXZF) has been revised to 6.71 / share. This is an increase of 14.41% from the prior estimate of 5.86 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.33 to a high of 7.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.51% from the latest reported closing price of 5.71 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Doman Building Materials Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWXZF is 0.02%, a decrease of 12.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 2,099K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 649K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 609K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWXZF by 11.69% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 349K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 328K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FNDC - Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF holds 182K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 168K shares, representing an increase of 7.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWXZF by 2.18% over the last quarter.

GWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) International Small Cap ETF holds 66K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 66K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWXZF by 6.08% over the last quarter.

