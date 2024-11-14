Domaine Power Holdings to Review Interim Financials

Domaine Power Holdings Limited (HK:0442) has released an update.

Domaine Power Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited financial statements for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. This meeting will finalize the interim results, which will be made available on the company’s and Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites.

For further insights into HK:0442 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.