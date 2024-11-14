News & Insights

Domaine Power Holdings to Review Interim Financials

November 14, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Domaine Power Holdings Limited (HK:0442) has released an update.

Domaine Power Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 29, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited financial statements for the half-year ending September 30, 2024. This meeting will finalize the interim results, which will be made available on the company’s and Hong Kong Stock Exchange’s websites.

