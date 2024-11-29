News & Insights

Stocks

Domaine Power Holdings Reports Revenue Drop Yet Loss Narrows

November 29, 2024 — 05:40 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Domaine Power Holdings Limited (HK:0442) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Domaine Power Holdings Limited reported a significant 33.3% drop in revenue to HK$87.0 million for the six-month period ending September 2024, along with a sharp decline in gross profit and profit margins. Despite these setbacks, the company’s consolidated loss narrowed considerably to HK$3.1 million, a 65.8% improvement from the previous year. However, the board has decided against declaring an interim dividend.

For further insights into HK:0442 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.