Domaine Power Holdings Reports Revenue Drop Yet Loss Narrows

Domaine Power Holdings Limited (HK:0442) has released an update.

Domaine Power Holdings Limited reported a significant 33.3% drop in revenue to HK$87.0 million for the six-month period ending September 2024, along with a sharp decline in gross profit and profit margins. Despite these setbacks, the company’s consolidated loss narrowed considerably to HK$3.1 million, a 65.8% improvement from the previous year. However, the board has decided against declaring an interim dividend.

