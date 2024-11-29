Domaine Power Holdings Reports Revenue Drop Yet Loss Narrows

Domaine Power Holdings Limited (HK:0442) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Domaine Power Holdings Limited reported a significant 33.3% drop in revenue to HK$87.0 million for the six-month period ending September 2024, along with a sharp decline in gross profit and profit margins. Despite these setbacks, the company’s consolidated loss narrowed considerably to HK$3.1 million, a 65.8% improvement from the previous year. However, the board has decided against declaring an interim dividend.
For further insights into HK:0442 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ZMI, TBAL: 2 Canadian Balanced ETFs to Shield Your Returns
- Class Action Lawsuit Against Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA)
- 3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 11/29/24
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.