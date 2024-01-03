Domain trouble downs website of Turkey's popular marketplace

ANKARA, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The website of Sahibinden.com, Turkey's main online classified ads company, was down on Wednesday over what the company called trouble with its domain provider.

"Due to a technical problem with the domain name service provider, our platform is currently inaccessible," the company said on Instagram early on Wednesday, adding it was seeking a solution as soon as possible.

The website remained inaccessible at 5.20 p.m. (1420 GMT).

It is the country's largest advertising and shopping website for real-estate, automobiles, electronics, job postings and other items and services.

(Reporting by Huseyin Hayatsever Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

((Huseyin.Hayatsever @reuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.