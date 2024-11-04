Domain Holdings Updates Securities Trading Policy

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited [ASX:DHG] has updated its Securities Trading Policy, effective from October 29, 2024, as per ASX Listing Rule 12.10. This update reflects the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency and compliance in its trading activities, a move that could interest investors and stakeholders in the financial markets.

