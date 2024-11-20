Domain Holdings Issues Unquoted Share Rights to Employees

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.
Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. has announced the issuance of 75,932 unquoted share rights under their employee incentive scheme, effective from November 15, 2024. This move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to reward and retain its workforce, potentially impacting its financial performance and stock market perception.
