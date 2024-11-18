News & Insights

Domain Holdings Issues Unquoted Share Rights for Employees

November 18, 2024 — 09:19 pm EST

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. has announced the issuance of over 1.6 million unquoted share rights as part of their employee incentive scheme. These securities, issued on November 15, 2024, are not intended to be quoted on the ASX, reflecting the company’s strategy to reward and retain its workforce.

