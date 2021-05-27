US Markets
Domain Holdings Australia joins a group bidding for real estate company PEXA

Domain Holdings Australia said on Friday it would join a consortium looking to acquire a 10% stake in an entity that owns online real estate company PEXA.

PEXA's top shareholder Link Administration Holdings Ltd LNK.AX on Thursday said private-equity giant KKR & Co KKR.N had offered to buy PEXA in a A$3 billion-plus ($2.32 billion)-deal.

($1 = 1.2915 Australian dollars)

