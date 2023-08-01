Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 3.75

The average one-year price target for Domain Holdings Australia (ASX:DHG) has been revised to 3.75 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 3.57 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 2.93 to a high of 4.62 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.59% from the latest reported closing price of 4.06 / share.

Domain Holdings Australia Maintains 1.48% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 1.48%.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Domain Holdings Australia. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHG is 0.03%, an increase of 158.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.04% to 15,195K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,234K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,064K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,962K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,845K shares, representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHG by 27.76% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Asia Pacific Small Company Series holds 1,707K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 1,069K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,105K shares, representing a decrease of 3.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHG by 2.25% over the last quarter.

