DomaCom Welcomes New Board Expertise

DomaCom Ltd., a leader in the Australian financial sector known for its innovative investment platform, has strengthened its board by appointing Ross Landles as an independent non-Executive Director. Landles brings over 25 years of global experience in equity capital markets and mergers and acquisitions to the company. His expertise is expected to significantly contribute to DomaCom’s ongoing growth strategy.

