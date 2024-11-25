News & Insights

DomaCom Shareholders Approve Major Share Issuances

November 25, 2024 — 12:27 am EST

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Limited announced that its shareholders have approved all resolutions at the recent General Meeting, paving the way for significant share and option issuances. Key approvals include the issuance of over 300 million ordinary shares and options, indicating robust investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. This development is likely to have a substantial impact on the company’s stock market activity.

