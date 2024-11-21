DomaCom Ltd. Expands ASX Quotation with New Securities

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Ltd. has announced the quotation of 71,428,570 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange as of November 21, 2024. This move is part of a previously announced transaction, potentially impacting the company’s stock performance and investor interest. The additional securities could influence DomaCom’s market dynamics, making it a point of interest for investors tracking ASX listings.

