DomaCom Limited Announces Quotation of New Shares

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.
DomaCom Limited has announced the quotation of over 20 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a significant step in their ongoing market activities. The shares are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting the company’s active engagement with investors and the financial markets.
