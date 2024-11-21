DomaCom Limited Announces Quotation of New Shares

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Limited has announced the quotation of over 20 million fully paid ordinary shares, marking a significant step in their ongoing market activities. The shares are set to be quoted on the Australian Securities Exchange, reflecting the company’s active engagement with investors and the financial markets.

