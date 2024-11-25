DomaCom Director Raymond Jourdan Acquires Major Shareholding

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Ltd. has announced a significant change in its director’s shareholding, with Raymond Jourdan acquiring over 20 million ordinary shares. This acquisition reflects a notable shift in the company’s internal ownership dynamics, potentially influencing investor sentiment. Shareholders and market watchers may find this development noteworthy as it could signal confidence in DomaCom’s future prospects.

