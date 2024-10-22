DomaCom CEO Resigns Amid Capital Raise Challenges

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Limited has announced the resignation of Steve James as acting CEO, who will continue as a Non-Executive Director. In the interim, Executive Director Raymond Jourdan, along with Chairman Ross Landles, will assume CEO duties as the company searches for a successor. DomaCom, known for its innovative investment platform, is navigating a challenging period marked by an ongoing capital raise.

