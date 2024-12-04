News & Insights

DomaCom Affirms Financial Stability Amid Media Claims

December 04, 2024 — 01:39 am EST

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Limited, responding to recent media allegations, asserts its strong financial position bolstered by recent financial commitments and a shareholder resolution enabling the issuance of additional shares. The company remains committed to managing underperforming sub-funds and ensuring value for stakeholders, while refuting claims about alternative investment strategies. DomaCom emphasizes its dedication to transparency, strategic growth, and maintaining investor confidence.

