DomaCom Affirms Financial Stability Amid Media Claims

DomaCom Limited, responding to recent media allegations, asserts its strong financial position bolstered by recent financial commitments and a shareholder resolution enabling the issuance of additional shares. The company remains committed to managing underperforming sub-funds and ensuring value for stakeholders, while refuting claims about alternative investment strategies. DomaCom emphasizes its dedication to transparency, strategic growth, and maintaining investor confidence.

