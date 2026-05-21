Doma Perpetual Buys Another $5.6 Million of Nomad Foods With the Stock Down 20% in 2026

Key Points

Purchased 487,482 Nomad Foods shares; estimated transaction value $5.60 million based on quarterly average price.

Quarter-end position value in Nomad Foods declined by $3.59 million, reflecting both share additions and price changes.

Trade represented a 1.5% shift in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-trade, Doma Perpetual held 3,340,330 shares valued at $32.10 million.

Nomad Foods accounted for 8.62% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

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What happened

According to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated May 15, 2026, Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) by 487,482 shares during the first quarter. The estimated trade value is $5.60 million, calculated using the average unadjusted closing price for the quarter. The quarter-end value of the stake decreased by $3.59 million, reflecting both additional shares and price movement.

What else to know

This was a buy; Nomad Foods represented 8.62% of the fund's 13F assets under management after the trade.

Top holdings after the filing: Pacira BioSciences : $62.78 million (16.9% of AUM) DaVita : $48.57 million (13.0% of AUM) Merchants Bancorp : $47.87 million (12.9% of AUM) Inmode : $41.96 million (11.3% of AUM) Afya : $33.98 million (9.1% of AUM)



As of May 20, 2026, shares were trading at $10.42, down 44% over the last year and underperforming the S&P 500 by 69 percentage points.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $3.45 billion Net Income (TTM) $153.6 million Dividend Yield 6.53% Price (as of market close 2026-05-20) $10.42

Company Snapshot

Nomad Foods Limited produces and sells frozen food products, including fish, vegetables, poultry, ready-made meals, ice cream, and bakery goods under brands such as Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus.

The company generates revenue primarily through direct sales to supermarkets and food retail chains across Europe, leveraging a portfolio of well-known consumer brands.

Main customers are supermarket chains and food retailers in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, and other European markets.

Nomad Foods Limited is a leading European frozen foods company with a diverse product portfolio and strong brand recognition across multiple markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Doma Perpetual likes to run a concentrated portfolio of deep-value style stocks, and Nomad Foods certainly fits this strategy. The firm’s purchase in Q1 was its third straight in three quarters, and Nomad has quickly become a key position, accounting for 8.6% of its portfolio.

From a stock perspective, I support Doma Perpetual’s decision to “buy the dip,” and I have been doing the same. Nomad Foods is in the middle of a business transformation, with a new CEO and CFO at the helm and several cost-saving and supply chain streamlining measures underway. Management plans to cut its marketing department by roughly half and to change its supply chain to better align sell-in with sell-out, rather than “stuffing” sales at discounted prices to boost quarterly sales.

Through measures like these, Nomad hopes to achieve cost savings of $200 million, which is a healthy sum compared to the companys $145 million in FCF over the last year. Nomad remains the far-and-away No. 1 player in frozen foods across Europe, so an investment in the company today is largely a bet that the new management team will turn the ship around.

On May 15th, the company announced its CEO, CFO, director, and Co-chair all purchased NOMD stock, continuing a trend of betting on themselves, which I love to see. 2026 may be bumpy, but I believe in the management team, and I like the stability of the industry in which Nomad Foods operates. I am happy to keep buying and collecting my 6.5% dividend yield as we wait to see how the turnaround goes.

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Josh Kohn-Lindquist has positions in Nomad Foods. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends InMode. The Motley Fool recommends Nomad Foods. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.