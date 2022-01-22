Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Doma Holdings Inc. provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. The US$1.2b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$35m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$78m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Doma Holdings will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below we will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for the company.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Doma Holdings, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of US$30m in 2023. Therefore, the company is expected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 81% is expected, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

NYSE:DOMA Earnings Per Share Growth January 22nd 2022

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Doma Holdings given that this is a high-level summary, but, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 36% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

There are key fundamentals of Doma Holdings which are not covered in this article, but we must stress again that this is merely a basic overview. For a more comprehensive look at Doma Holdings, take a look at Doma Holdings' company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of pertinent factors you should further examine:

Valuation: What is Doma Holdings worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Doma Holdings is currently mispriced by the market. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Doma Holdings’s board and the CEO’s background. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

