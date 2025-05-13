DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT Earnings Results: $DLPN Reports Quarterly Earnings

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT ($DLPN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.21 per share, missing estimates of -$0.15 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $12,170,000, beating estimates of $10,200,000 by $1,970,000.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT Insider Trading Activity

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT insiders have traded $DLPN stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLPN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WILLIAM IV O'DOWD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 9 purchases buying 71,128 shares for an estimated $77,333 and 0 sales.

DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 0 institutional investors add shares of DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT stock to their portfolio, and 1 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

SOA WEALTH ADVISORS, LLC. removed 424,897 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $429,145

